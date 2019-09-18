Indian govt disallow BJP leader to enter in IOK

In Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK), Narendra Modi-led communal government in New Delhi is not even allowing Indian people to visit the territory and have the first-hand information about the prevailing grim situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK), Narendra Modi-led communal government in New Delhi is not even allowing Indian people to visit the territory and have the first-hand information about the prevailing grim situation.

The Modi government on Tuesday stopped former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, Air Marshal (retd) Kapil Kak, and social activist, Sushoba Bhave, disallowed them to enter Srinagar city and sent them back to New Delhi, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Earlier, the Modi government had sent back a delegation of opposition parties from Srinagar airport on August 24. The delegation was led by Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi and included Ghulam Nabi Azad, D Raja, Sharad Yadav, Manoj Jha and Majeed Memon.

Meanwhile, normal life remains crippled in Kashmir valley on 45th consecutive day due to restrictions and heavy presence of Indian troops. Markets, business establishments, shops and educational institutions are closed while transport is off the roads.

Communications links like internet and mobile phone services are still snapped and tv channels closed in the Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region. The residents of the valley are facing severe hardships due to blockade.

On the other hand, members of the European Parliament have strongly condemned the Indian government for its continuous obduracy in denying the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination as guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council resolutions. In a special debate of the plenary of the European Parliament held at Strasbourg, France, on the Kashmir dispute after 12 years, members of the European Parliament demanded immediate lifting of lockdown, restoration of normalcy, fundamental rights, communication blackout, freedom of movement and release of political prisoners in occupied Kashmir.