Indian govt has implicated illegally detained Yasin Malik, in three decades old fake cases: Muhammad Shafi Lone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :In Occupied Kashmir, APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Muhammad Shafi Lone, has said that the Indian government and its agencies have implicated the illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in three decades old fake cases, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Muhammad Yasin Malik is lodged in New Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail for the past over one year.

Muhammad Shafi Lone in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Yasin Malik had been suffering from various diseases and the officials of the Tihar jail were not providing him proper medical facilities. He deplored that the Jammu TADA court has chargesheeted the JKLF Chairman in a three decades old fake case which showed prejudice of the said court.

Muhammad Shafi Lone said Yasin Malik is a brave Kashmiri leader and believes in peaceful political struggle.

He added that such inhuman behaviour with the Kashmiri leaders could not break the resolve of the Kashmir leadership and people to carry forward their freedom movement.

On the other hand, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter leader, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, in a statement in Islamabad denounced the chargesheet against Muhammad Yasin Malik by a TADA court in a 30-year-old fake case.

He deplored that India was using its judiciary to suppress the resolve of the Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists but would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

He maintained that India, instead of using such coercive measures, should honour the promises of its leadership made to the Kashmiri people as well as the world community with regard to resolving the Kashmir dispute.