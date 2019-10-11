Indian govt staging another election drama in IOK: JKPM

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) has said that the Indian government is staging another polls drama in the name of Block Development Councils (BDCs) elections after putting eight million people under siege and snapping all means of communications in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) has said that the Indian government is staging another polls drama in the name of Block Development Councils (BDCs) elections after putting eight million people under siege and snapping all means of communications in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC leader and the JKPM Chairman Mir Shahid Saleem in a statement issued in Jammu said that any election at a time when people of the territory were battling for survival was the cruelest joke with the Kashmiris.

He said that people of Kashmir were passing through the worst period in their history and they were facing severe crisis but the authorities were talking about some futile exercise, called elections, which had already been rejected by the people of Kashmir.