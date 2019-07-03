UrduPoint.com
Indian Hand In Barnala Incident Cannot Be Ruled Out: AJK President

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 10:08 PM

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has strongly condemned a violent blast in Barnala sector in which five Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he expressed deep sorrow and grief over the incident, and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the martyrs.

He said that India’s hand in the terrorist act could not be ruled out as India has been constantly violating the 2003 Ceasefire Agreement targeting civilian population along the LoC in Azad Kashmir.

The AJK President paid glowing tributes to officers and troops of the Pakistan Army for offering matchless sacrifices in defending geographical frontiers of the country, and strongly denounced the brazen ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces across the LoC.

"The latest incident has once again established that India is the sole enemy of peace and stability in the region”, he added.

He observed that the Indian government is gravely mistaken in believing that such dastardly acts could deter the Kashmiri people from their stance against India’s illegal occupation of their motherland.

The AJK President called upon the international community to take strong exception to the situation, and play its active role in addressing the root cause of the tension between Pakistan and India.

