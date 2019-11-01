UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Illegal Act Of Bifurcation Of IOK Is Violation Of UN Resolutions On Kashmir: Raja Farooq Haider Khan

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 10:18 PM

Indian illegal act of bifurcation of IOK is violation of UN resolutions on Kashmir: Raja Farooq Haider Khan

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that Indian illegal act of bifurcation of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is flagrant violation of international law and UNSC resolutions

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) : The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that Indian illegal act of bifurcation of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is flagrant violation of international law and UNSC resolutions.

Addressing a meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell on Friday, he strongly condemned the unilateral and unlawful steps taken by the Indian government to split the disputed territory into two pieces and their illegal accession.

The Prime Minister said Modi's attempt to grab Kashmir has been rejected by the whole Kashmiri nation.

He said India is run by extremist forces that put the regional peace on stake. "Bifurcation of the Occupied Valley is not only illegal and against the international laws but also against the UNSC resolutions for which India should be held accountable", PM added.

Raja Farooq Haider appealed the international community to take notice of the prolonged curfew, lockdown and Indian atrocities in the Valley.

He said Indian illegal and provocative steps were strongly resisted by the Kashmiris.

"India is now, facing the same strong opposition in Ladakh and Jammu as well", Farooq Haider said.

The Prime Minister warned India that it couldn't be suppress the indigenous Kashmir liberation movement through the use of force.

He directed the officials of Kashmir Liberation Cell to evolve a comprehensive strategy to highlight the longstanding dispute in its true perspective at international fora.

Meanwhile, in an interview to a private television channel, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider urged government of Pakistan to expedite its diplomatic efforts apprising the global community about Indian motives and nefarious designs.

He said after abolishing the special status of the disputed territory, Kashmiris would never accept and trust the dummy legislature and their legislation in the Held Valley.

The Prime Minister said Indian act is an attempt to change the demographic composition of the disputed territory converting majority of the Muslims into minority.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Minority Split Jammu Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim TV Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Nation not to forgive Maulana for ignoring Kashmir ..

53 seconds ago

1st Joint Russian-Turkish Patrol in Syria Successf ..

54 seconds ago

Ukraine Vows to Expand Partnership With NATO - Dep ..

56 seconds ago

Thousands turn out to meet international star Stev ..

35 minutes ago

Cambodia says British tourist death was accidental ..

1 minute ago

Afghan Security Council Says Studying Report on At ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.