Indian illegal act of bifurcation of IOK is violation of UN resolutions on Kashmir: Raja Farooq Haider Khan

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that Indian illegal act of bifurcation of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is flagrant violation of international law and UNSC resolutions

Addressing a meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell on Friday, he strongly condemned the unilateral and unlawful steps taken by the Indian government to split the disputed territory into two pieces and their illegal accession.

The Prime Minister said Modi's attempt to grab Kashmir has been rejected by the whole Kashmiri nation.

He said India is run by extremist forces that put the regional peace on stake. "Bifurcation of the Occupied Valley is not only illegal and against the international laws but also against the UNSC resolutions for which India should be held accountable", PM added.

Raja Farooq Haider appealed the international community to take notice of the prolonged curfew, lockdown and Indian atrocities in the Valley.

He said Indian illegal and provocative steps were strongly resisted by the Kashmiris.

"India is now, facing the same strong opposition in Ladakh and Jammu as well", Farooq Haider said.

The Prime Minister warned India that it couldn't be suppress the indigenous Kashmir liberation movement through the use of force.

He directed the officials of Kashmir Liberation Cell to evolve a comprehensive strategy to highlight the longstanding dispute in its true perspective at international fora.

Meanwhile, in an interview to a private television channel, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider urged government of Pakistan to expedite its diplomatic efforts apprising the global community about Indian motives and nefarious designs.

He said after abolishing the special status of the disputed territory, Kashmiris would never accept and trust the dummy legislature and their legislation in the Held Valley.

The Prime Minister said Indian act is an attempt to change the demographic composition of the disputed territory converting majority of the Muslims into minority.