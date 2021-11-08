UrduPoint.com

Indian Illegal Occupied Junagarh Is Lawful Part Of Pakistan: IIOJK Report

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 11:57 AM

Indian illegal occupied Junagarh is lawful part of Pakistan: IIOJK report

India through an act of brazen aggression transgressed upon the Muslim-ruled princely state of Junagadh and occupied it by force soon after the partition of the Indo-Pak sub-continent in 1947

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :India through an act of brazen aggression transgressed upon the Muslim-ruled princely state of Junagadh and occupied it by force soon after the partition of the Indo-Pak sub-continent in 1947.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service said that Junagarh that had the unique dispensation of being the second largest among Muslim states and a rich one as it was ranked 5th in terms of revenue generation among 561 British India princely states was illegally occupied by India in blatant violation of 'Article 26' of 'Vienna Convention of law on treaties.

History is evident to the fact that Nawab Mohabat Khanji, the then governor of Junagadh reached an agreement with Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Governor General of Pakistan and signed the 'Instrument of Accession. Junagadh became the first princely state to accede to Pakistan on September 15, 1947.

Junagarh, the report added, is an integral part of Pakistan lawfully as there is a genuine 'Instrument of Accession' duly signed by Nawab of Junagarh & Quaid-i- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

After the culmination of the agreement, when the Nawab of Junagadh visited Karachi, capital of Pakistan at that time, to discuss procedural details concerning accession, India behind his back, took it as a chance of interference and advanced its troops and occupied Junagadh on November 9, 1947.

The fact is India is illegally holding both Kashmir and Junagarh in violation of international laws and the partition plan.

Junagarh is an int'l issue as the matter had been raised at the UN in 1948 by the then Pakistan's foreign minister.

Pakistan is committed towards the issue of Junagarh as it has included it in its new political map.

Kashmir and Junagarh both share the same fate as only the people of these states have the right to decide their political future, the report said.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Governor United Nations Muhammad Ali Jinnah Vienna Same September November Muslim Media Agreement Share

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup semi-final between Pakistan, Austral ..

T20 World Cup semi-final between Pakistan, Australia will be tough: Shoaib Malik

15 minutes ago
 China's Heihe Urges Residents to Suspend Shopping ..

China's Heihe Urges Residents to Suspend Shopping in COVID-19-Hit Regions, Count ..

14 seconds ago
 New Tough Measures Against COVID-19 Enter Into For ..

New Tough Measures Against COVID-19 Enter Into Force in Slovenia

17 seconds ago
 PM Imran Khan stresses importance of morality for ..

PM Imran Khan stresses importance of morality for a nation's success

19 seconds ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Urdu Literary ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Urdu Literary Association (International) j ..

24 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police employees to be provided medical ..

Islamabad Police employees to be provided medical facilities at concessional rat ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.