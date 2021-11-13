UrduPoint.com

Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu And Kashmir Most Militarized Zone In World: Chinese Scholar

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 04:25 PM

The Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) is the most militarized zone in the world as over 900,000 troops are deployed in the area and innocent Kashmiris are living under an inhuman military siege

These views were expressed by Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and senior Fellow of the Charhar Institute in a statement issued here.

He pointed out that there are 239 identified torture cells in IIOJ&K, and the Indian army has committed 31 kinds of abominable torture against Kashmiris, including no food, no sleep, water dungeon and so on. What is creepier is that there are more than 8,000 unmarked mass graves in IIOJ&K.

Cheng Xizhong said that since 1989, there have been more than 96,000 extrajudicial executions and about 162,000 cases of arbitrary detention and torture in IIOJ&K.

The Indian government has also stepped up its efforts to introduce laws so that the Indian army can convict anyone of terrorism and detain suspects at will for up to seven years.

It is worth noting that the above-mentioned alarming figures of India's extremely serious violations of the human rights of the Kashmiri people are not created by the Pakistani side, and most of the figures come from independent international human rights monitoring organizations, he added.

He observed that since Narendra Modi came to power, India's human rights violations have reached an unprecedented level. The United States, which holds high the banner of "human rights", should open its eyes and take a serious look.

The international community should condemn it with one voice, the United Nations should impose sanctions, and the International Court of Justice should bring relevant individuals suspected of war crimes to justice, he added.

