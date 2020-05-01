UrduPoint.com
Indian Involved In Bloodbath Of Innocent Kashmiris Living On Both Sides Of LoC: AJK Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 07:49 PM

Indian involved in bloodbath of innocent Kashmiris living on both sides of LoC: AJK Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Friday said that Indian occupant forces were actively involved in the bloodbath of the unarmed and innocent Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) Addressing the central Friday congregation at Qadeemi Jammia Masjid he said that despite the global coronavirus pandemic and the holy month of the Ramazan, Indian armed forces were committing worst atrocities and repression on the defenseless Kashmiris, said news release.

The Prime Minister said that India has crossed all limits of brutalities and targeting the civilians on both sides of LoC.

"World community must take serious notice of the Indian atrocities on the Kashmiris in Occupied Valley, targeting civilian population residing alongside the LOC and sheer violations of international laws", Haider urged.

He said India must be held accountable for its crimes against humanity and serious action should be taken against it.

Raja Farooq Haider appealed masses to take all possible care of the poor and destitute around them. "Such extraordinary situation demands us to scarify and help the deserving people living among us rather than spending on the Eid shopping", he added.

He urged masses to maximum pray to the Almighty Allah for His forgiveness and mercy on the human-beings

More Stories From Kashmir

