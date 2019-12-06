UrduPoint.com
Indian Lockdown Continues In IOK

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 02:51 PM

Indian lockdown continues in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, there is no change in the territory particularly in the Kashmir Valley as the military lockdown continues on 124th day on Friday (today).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the residents of the Kashmir Valley continue to suffer immensely due to imposition of restrictions under section 144 and suspension of internet and prepaid mobile phone services. The heavy deployment of Indian troops has made the life of millions of people a hell.

The occupation authorities are likely to tighten restrictions in the Kashmir Valley to prevent people from holding anti-India demonstrations after Juma congregational prayers, today. Friday prayers have not been allowed at Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid and other major mosques across the Valley since Aug 05, 2019.

On the other hand, the President of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Sheikh Ashiq Hussain, in an interview said that the economy of the territory had suffered losses of Rs 15,000 corer since August 5 due to continued lockdown and internet blockade imposed by India. He said, this is just a conservative estimate.

He said that every sector of business had been hit after the clampdown and internet ban in occupied Kashmir since August 5. "The handicraft, tourism, IT industry, e-commerce sectors and carpet industry were the worst hit," he said.

