Indian Military Hoists National Flag At Security Post In Jammu And Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:18 PM

Indian Military Hoists National Flag at Security Post in Jammu and Kashmir

Indian servicemen on Wednesday hoisted a national flag at a security post in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a Sputnik correspondent reported

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Indian servicemen on Wednesday hoisted a national flag at a security post in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The flag is flying 60 feet (18 meters) high at the Kamran security post in the region's Baramulla district which borders Pakistan.

India and Pakistan have long been at odds over Jammu and Kashmir.

Occasional clashes on the line of contact have been a regular occurrence, but tensions escalated in August 2019, when the Indian government annulled the special autonomous status of the state and divided it into two union territories under the government's direct control.

India controls the southern part of the Kashmir region, while Pakistan and China occupy the northwestern and northeastern parts, respectively.

