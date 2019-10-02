UrduPoint.com
Indian Military Siege Continues On 59th Consecutive Day In Occupied Kashmir

In occupied Kashmir, Indian military siege continued on the 59th consecutive day Wednesday with all markets, schools and offices still closed and transport off the roads

SRINAGAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd October, 2019) In occupied Kashmir, Indian military siege continued on the 59th consecutive day Wednesday with all markets, schools and offices still closed and transport off the roadsIn occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Ganderbal district during a cordon and search operation.Meanwhile, according to the data compiled by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred 16 Kashmiris including a woman and two young boys during the last month of September.During the period, 281 people were injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful protesters by Indian troops and police personnel.

As many as 157 people including Hurriyat activists and youth were arrested. Twenty five residential houses were destroyed during siege and search operations during the month.

Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani while appealing to the people of the Kashmir valley, Jammu region and Laddakh to remain united like a rock reiterated that they would never compromise their identity, religion and honour.In his message received by the Kashmir Media Service from Srinagar, the APHC Chairman expressed the confidence that the unparalleled sacrifices of the people of Kashmir will not go waste and the freedom of Kashmir is destined to dawn soon.He urged all Kashmiri politicians to desist from becoming collaborators of India in its nefarious designs against the Kashmiri people.Indian forces' presence in every nook and corner of the occupied territory has created an atmosphere of fear and terror.

All sections of society have been affected by the lockdown as business has come down to zero.

More Stories From Kashmir

