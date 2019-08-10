Indian move to scrap Kashmir special status to backfire on its own interest: Chinese experts

India's decision to scrap the special status of Indian held Kashmir increased regional instability and would surely backfire on India's interest in the end, Chinese experts said urging India to peacefully resolve its conflict with Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :India's decision to scrap the special status of Indian held Kashmir increased regional instability and would surely backfire on India's interest in the end, Chinese experts said urging India to peacefully resolve its conflict with Pakistan.

The escalating tensions in Kashmir would pose a severe challenge to India's and the whole region's security, Zhao Gancheng, director of the Center for Asia-Pacific Studies at the Shanghai Institute for International Studies told the Global Times.

Hu Zhiyong, a research fellow at the Institute of International Relations of the Shanghai academy of Social Sciences, warned that India's move could invite a possible war between the two countries.

This move also caused concern over the possible oppression in the predominantly Muslim territory, and would invite criticism from the Muslim world, Hu said.

Zhao suspects that Modi government was boosted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sweeping victory in the election this year, and also to divert attention from the slowing economy.

The international community also opposes India's move. The Washington Post published an editorial, saying "this is the Modi government's darkest moment," while the Guardian warned that India's move is "incendiary and wrong." According to reports, India's move also involves an announcement of Ladakh as Union Territory, where there is the western sector of the China-India boundary.

In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that "India has continued to undermine China's territorial sovereignty by unilaterally modifying its laws. This is unacceptable and will not have any effect." She urged the Indian side to be cautious on the border issue, strictly abide by the relevant agreements of the two sides, and avoid taking actions that further complicate the border issue.