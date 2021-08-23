Indian Muslim detainee dies in Srinagar jail

A Muslim man from Indian state of Punjab has died at Central jail Srinagar in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :A Muslim man from Indian state of Punjab has died at Central jail Srinagar in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the under-trial identified as Muhammad Nadeem, Punjab-India, reportedly died of a heart attack in the Central Jail, Srinagar.

The deceased was lodged in NDPS related case lodged at PS Khansaheb in Budgam and was shifted to Central Jail, Srinagar on July 15, 2021.

The official said that the deceased's postmortem would be conducted at PCR Kashmir.