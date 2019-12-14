UrduPoint.com
Indian Nefarious Expentionist Designs To Be Thwarted With Full Vigor: AJK Prime Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 09:20 PM

Indian nefarious expentionist designs to be thwarted with full vigor: AJK Prime Minister

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) , Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Saturday said India considers herself the successor of British rule and its nefarious designs of expansionism are on the pattern of East India Company.

He expressed these views at inaugural ceremony of "Kashmir Center" at National Press Club in the Federal capital on Saturday, says an official handout issued Saturday evening.

The prime minister said that Pakistan was the biggest hurdle in the Indian "Akhund Baharat" ideology and its expansionist designs in the region.

He said India following the East India Company is conspiring for a new colonial setup. "It is high time for a serious talk in Pakistan on Indian expansionist designs", PM added.

Raja Farooq Haider underlined the need to evolve an effective strategy in the changing scenario giving a leadership role to the Kashmiris to effectively and forcefully plead their case at international fora.

He regretted that international media has widely covered the Syrian child died at a beach in Turkey but eight years Asifa failed to get its attention.

The prime minister stressed the need to access the international media to highlight the plight of Kashmiris.

He appreciated the establishment of "Kashmir Center" at National Press Club and hoped that the forum will play its important role in disseminating and the accurate news stories to the mainstream media.

The PM assured that AJK government would extend all possible assistance to the center and Information Department Azad Kashmir would also cooperate in this regard.

Patron in Chief NPC Afzal Butt, Hurriyat leader Altaf But, Member of the Kashmir Council Sardar Khaliq Wasi, General Secretary Anwar Raza, Raja Javed Rathore and a large number of journalists attended the event.

Meanwhile addressing a reception of PML-N Youth Wing in his honor, the Prime Minister said that present government in its three years tenure took tangible steps for development and prosperity of the state.

He said from institutional reforms to infrastructure development, PML-N government took revolutionary steps to raise the standard of living in AJK.

