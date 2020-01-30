Indian nuclear threats must be taken seriously: AJK President:

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan while describing as an important development the tabling of six resolutions by the Members of European Parliament in support of the demand for holding plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir as per the UN resolutions Thursday said that now the international community has realized the legitimacy of the struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ):Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan while describing as an important development the tabling of six resolutions by the Members of European Parliament in support of the demand for holding plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir as per the UN resolutions Thursday said that now the international community has realized the legitimacy of the struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

He said in a message read out at the concluding session of the Kashmir conference organized in Karachi by Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA), he said that draft resolutions tabled in the European Parliament (EP) critical of India's Citizenship (Amendment) Act have also strongly condemned the Indian Citizenship Law and the use of force against the protesters who oppose the law, AJK Presidential secretariat said in statement released to the media here Thursday evening.

AJK President maintained that the Europe was highly concerned over the Nazism and fascism like Hindutva philosophy, because Hitler's Nazism and fascism had plunged the Europe into a disastrous war.

Sardar Masood Khan said that there had been a mixed reaction over the Indian actions. The world's mainstream media, parliaments of important countries, civil society, and the human rights organizations are condemning the Indian actions.

Similarly, China, Turkey, Malaysia, Iran, Germany, Sweden and Finland besides the OIC have publicly criticized India's unlawful actions, but, he regretted, the silence of world's powerful countries particularly the governments of Western states have further emboldened India.

Touching upon the proposal of resolution of Kashmir conflict through third party mediation, he said that the US President Donald Trump has once again indicated to help Pakistan and India to resolve the Kashmir issue.

In this action, we stand is very clear that before any such mediation, top priority should be given to save the human lives in occupied Kashmir and to get an end to attempts to throw out the Kashmiri people from their own homeland. "To ensure success of international mediation efforts, it is imperative that mediation takes place within the framework of the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

Expressing his reservations about bilateral talks with India, Sardar Masood Khan said that until India restores disputed status of Kashmir and withdraws actions of August 5, 2019, sitting with India on the negotiating table will be harmful because this will amount to accept the Indian actions to be lawful.

While condemning the threats of the Indian rulers to capture Azad Kashmir and use nuclear weapons against Pakistan, the AJK president said that these Indian threats pose the gravest danger to Pakistan's existence, and these must not be taken lightly and ignored. "Last year was the worst for 80,000 families living along the Line of Control as 60 civilians of Azad Kashmir were martyred and more than 300 others injured or disabled for life in the unprovoked Indian shelling," he added.

The AJK president said that organizations and think tanks like PIIA should help the state in framing a successful and practicable policy to deal with the danger of Hindutva doctrine in future.