Indian Occupied forces disallow Jumma prayer at Jamia Mosque

In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir, The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Mosque in Srinagar Friday alleged that the occupational authorities did not allow Friday congregational Jumma prayer, says a report from across the line of control (LoC).

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) : In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir, The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Mosque in Srinagar Friday alleged that the occupational authorities did not allow Friday congregational Jumma prayer, says a report from across the line of control (LoC).

In a statement, issued in occupied Srinagar the Anjuman said that the occupational state authorities did not allow congregational Jumma prayers which was to be held at Jamia Masjid Srinagar Friday "Heavy deployment of Indian occupational forces was carried out since early morning in the entire area. When the State Auqaf employees opened up the gates of the mosque Indian police personnel forced them to close all the gates and no worshipers (namazis) were allowed inside the mosque for offering the obligatory Friday prayers," said a report.

Anjuman said that the earlier pretext of Covid pandemic by the occupational authorities to prevent Muslims from offering Friday prayers at Jamia Mosque stood completely exposed, the report said.

It was extremely unfortunate and disdainful of the puppet occupational authorities to disallow Muslims of the valley from praying at the Central mosque by use of brutal force and cause them hurt and grief. Muslims of the occupied valley denounce this injustice and interference in religious freedom in the strongest terms, said the report.