UrduPoint.com

Indian Occupied Forces Disallow Jumma Prayer At Jamia Mosque

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 08:32 PM

Indian Occupied forces disallow Jumma prayer at Jamia Mosque

In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir, The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Mosque in Srinagar Friday alleged that the occupational authorities did not allow Friday congregational Jumma prayer, says a report from across the line of control (LoC).

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) : In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir, The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Mosque in Srinagar Friday alleged that the occupational authorities did not allow Friday congregational Jumma prayer, says a report from across the line of control (LoC).

In a statement, issued in occupied Srinagar the Anjuman said that the occupational state authorities did not allow congregational Jumma prayers which was to be held at Jamia Masjid Srinagar Friday "Heavy deployment of Indian occupational forces was carried out since early morning in the entire area. When the State Auqaf employees opened up the gates of the mosque Indian police personnel forced them to close all the gates and no worshipers (namazis) were allowed inside the mosque for offering the obligatory Friday prayers," said a report.

Anjuman said that the earlier pretext of Covid pandemic by the occupational authorities to prevent Muslims from offering Friday prayers at Jamia Mosque stood completely exposed, the report said.

It was extremely unfortunate and disdainful of the puppet occupational authorities to disallow Muslims of the valley from praying at the Central mosque by use of brutal force and cause them hurt and grief. Muslims of the occupied valley denounce this injustice and interference in religious freedom in the strongest terms, said the report.

Related Topics

India Police Line Of Control Jammu Srinagar Anjuman Prayer Mosque Muslim All From

Recent Stories

PESCO notified power suspension in Peshawar

PESCO notified power suspension in Peshawar

3 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute ..

China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute established

3 minutes ago
 KP Govt to fully support universities for research ..

KP Govt to fully support universities for research: Bangash

3 minutes ago
 CM Assistant takes notice of hike in chicken price ..

CM Assistant takes notice of hike in chicken prices

3 minutes ago
 Four involved in over 100 house robberies held

Four involved in over 100 house robberies held

8 minutes ago
 NADRA has taken revolutionary measures for women's ..

NADRA has taken revolutionary measures for women's registration: Tariq Malik

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.