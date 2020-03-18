Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK) bans foreign tourists amid Coronavirus Outbreak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The authorities in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK) banned foreign tourists from entering the occupied territory as a precautionary measure in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Advisor to the Lt.

Governor Baseer Ahmad Khan has issued necessary orders in this regard. Secretary Tourism, Director Tourism and DCs have been asked to ensure implementation of the order with immediate effect.