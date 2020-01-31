UrduPoint.com
'Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir An Unfinished Agenda'

Fri 31st January 2020

Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) is an unfinished agenda and Pakistan is incomplete without it, said CEO District education authority Riaz Khan Baloch

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) is an unfinished agenda and Pakistan is incomplete without it, said CEO District education authority Riaz Khan Baloch.

Speaking at a ceremony held in connection with Kashmir solidarity day at government Daulat Gate high school here on Friday, he said that India was committing unprecedented human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

He said that world had acknowledged that Kashmir was a disputed territory, adding that Kashmir cause was a just and Pakistan would continue to support them morally.

He said the education department was arranging week-long ceremonies to observe Kashmir solidarity day (Feb-5) with new zeal and zest.

He said that seminars and walks would be held at various public schools to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

He said that by deputing 900,000 army in IOJ&K, India had converted the valley into militarily zone.

He urged the world community to get Kashmiris their right of self determination.

