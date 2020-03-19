UrduPoint.com
Indian Occupied Kashmir Grand Mufti Demands Release Of Kashmiri Political Detainees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 12:50 PM

Indian occupied Kashmir Grand Mufti demands release of Kashmiri political detainees

In Indian occupied Kashmir, Grand Mufti, Nasir-ul-Islam Thursday urged the authorities to release Kashmiri political detainees lodged in various jails of India and the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, Grand Mufti, Nasir-ul-Islam Thursday urged the authorities to release Kashmiri political detainees lodged in various jails of India and the territory.

Accoridng to Kashmir Media Service, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the authorities should understand the emergency situation regarding the coronavirus and they should immediately shift prisoners with small offenses to their homes. "Srinagar, Central Jail is most vulnerable to coronavirus", he added.

Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam also said that he had called all religious leaders on Saturday to discuss the prevailing situation amid coronavirus threat in the Valley.

"As of now there is no such threat in Kashmir, which leads to the closure of Masjids for prayers. However, if need arises, an appropriate decision will be taken as far as canceling prayers at masajid are concerned," he said.

The religious organizations that would attend Saturday's meeting include Jamaat-e-Islami, Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees, Awami Action Committee, Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema, Jamiat Hamdani, Ittahad-ul-Muslimeen, Mutahida Muslim Council, Anjuman-e-Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen, Muslim Personal Law board, Darul Uloom Raheemiya Bandipora and Lal Bazaar, Karwan-e-Islami, Anjuman-e-Himayat-ul-Islam, Islamic Study Circle and Anjuman-e-Sharian Shia among others.

