Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:55 AM

Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) Indian soldier tests positive for Coronavirus

In Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK), an Indian soldier, his wife and child have been tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK), an Indian soldier, his wife and child have been tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Medical Superintendent of Sonam Norboo Memorial (SNM) Hospital, Dr Tsering Samphel, confirmed to media that soldier along with his wife and child have also tested positive.

The family hails from Chuchot village in Leh district of Ladakh.

The soldier was on leave from Feb 25 to March 1. During the leave period, he was staying with his family and helping out as his father, who returned from a pilgrimage in Iran, had been quarantined since February 29.

The father reported positive for Covid-19 on March 6 and he was isolated at Sonam Norbu Memorial Hospital, Leh.

Meanwhile, three more persons, one of them a 25-year-old and two others in early 30s, tested positive for coronavirus, taking total number of patients infected with virus to eight.

On the other hand, the occupation authorities have banned entry of foreigners to the territory in view of the coronavirus outbreak around the world. Baseer Ahmad Khan, Advisor to the Lt Governor, has issued the orders in this regard. Secretary Tourism, Director Tourism and DCs have been asked to ensure implementation of the order with immediate effect.

