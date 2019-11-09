Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) people facing tense situation for over last 3 months

People, in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), have been facing tense situation for last over three months after the Modi government imposed military siege and communications blockade on August 5 in Kashmir when it scrapped its special status, said a report by Voice of America

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :People, in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), have been facing tense situation for last over three months after the Modi government imposed military siege and communications blockade on August 5 in Kashmir when it scrapped its special status, said a report by Voice of America.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Chairperson of Kashmir Centre for Social and Development Studies (KCSDS), Professor Hameeda Nayeem, told VoA that shops opened only for a few hours early in the morning because of the atmosphere of fear, with people mainly staying indoors.

"Drones are flying above our homes, the army is deployed at every corner, and they have already arrested thousands of young men to prevent them from holding protest demonstrations," she said.

Khaleel Ahmad, a coordinator with India's Human Rights Commission, said, his commission keeps getting queries from Indians asking about what is going on inside occupied Kashmir.