Indian occupied Kashmir JI leader Shaikh Ali Muhammad dies in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, central leader of Jamaat-e-Islami, Advocate Shaikh Ali Muhammad, died in Pulwama district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a large number of people from all walks of life participated in his funeral prayers, which was offered at his hometown in Tral.