ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir complete shutdown was observed on Tuesday (today) to mark the 36th martyrdom anniversary of prominent Kashmiri leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt, who was hanged by the Indian authorities in New Delhi's Tihar Jail on this day in 1984.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Call for the strike has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and other pro-freedom leaders and organizations.

Indian authorities have imposed strict restrictions to prevent anti-India protests. The troops have been deployed in strength at all important places and entry and exit points in the territory.

The roads have been blocked by razor wire and barricades to prevent protests.

Meanwhile, normal life continues to remain paralyzed in the Kashmir Valley due to the military lockdown and gag on internet on 191st consecutive day, today.