Indian Occupying Forces Launch Search Operation In Kishtwar District Of Occupied Kashmir

The Indian forces in occupied Kashmir launched a search operation in Kishtwar district on Tuesday afternoon in a siege to several villages in Wadon, Dachhan, Bonza and Marwah, says a report reaching here Tuesday from across the line of control

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The Indian forces in occupied Kashmir launched a search operation in Kishtwar district on Tuesday afternoon in a siege to several villages in Wadon, Dachhan, Bonza and Marwah, says a report reaching here Tuesday from across the line of control.

The report said the occupying Indian army, besides para military CRPF and Special Operation group personnel jointly launched the operation after they smelled presence of youths in the area.

Mobile internet service was suspended in the area till this evening, the report said.

According to the residents, the occupying forces including police opened fire in the area. The police blocked all avenues leading to the village since launching the operation, the report added.

