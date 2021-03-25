UrduPoint.com
Indian Para-military Trooper Gunned-downed, Three Others Injured In Occupied Srinagar' Freedom Fighters Attack

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 11:34 PM

Kashmiri freedom fighters fired upon the Indian occupying security forces in Lawaypora area of Central Kashmir's Srinagar district in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir State on Thursday killing a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and injuring three others, says a report reaching here Thursday from across the Line of Control (LoC)

"ASI GD Manga Ram of ECO 73 Battalion's of the CRPF, the occupyhing Indian para military force, deployed in IIOJK was killed, while three others of the same CRPF injured", the report said.

"Meanwhile whole area was cordoned off by the heavy Indian occupying military and para-military troops in search of the Kashmiri freedom fighters launching crackdown against the Kashmiris fighting for liberation of the motherland from Indian illegal and forced occupation", the report said adding that more details are awaited.

