Indian paramilitary vehicle hits, injures woman in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :A woman was injured by an Indian paramilitary vehicle in Srinagar city Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) the woman sustained injuries after an armored vehicle of the paramilitary forces deliberately hit a private car in Bemina area of city.

The woman was shifted to a hospital for treatment.