India's lower house of parliament voted on Tuesday to reclassify the state of Jammu and Kashmir's administrative status into a union territory

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) India 's lower house of parliament voted on Tuesday to reclassify the state of Jammu and Kashmir's administrative status into a union territory.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the chamber's "overwhelming support" for the landmark bill, saying on Twitter that Kashmiris, who are predominantly Muslim, would be "free from their shackles."

"The Bills pertaining to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh will ensure integration and empowerment... Local infrastructure will significantly improve" he promised.

The bill, which was passed in a 366-66 vote, will unilaterally change the administration of Jammu and Kashmir with no further consultation from state leaders. As a union territory, it will be run by a New Delhi-appointed official, but will be afforded its own legislature.

The historical Hindu region of Ladakh, which is part of Jammu and Kashmir, will be separated and changed into a standalone union territory without a legislature, according to the Indian authorities.

"Special congratulations to the people of Ladakh! It is a matter of great joy that their long-standing demand of being declared a Union Territory has been fulfilled. This decision will give impetus to the overall prosperity of the region and ensure better developmental facilities," Modi said.

The upper house of parliament passed the bill on Monday. It now has to be signed into law by President Ram Nath Kovind.

On Monday, Modi announced the government's decision to revoke Article 370 of the constitution, which granted the Jammu and Kashmir state a certain degree of autonomy for several decades.