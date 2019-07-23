Indian police arrest 21 youth in IOK

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Indian police arrested at least 21 youth in Islamabad and Srinagar areas in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian police arrested as many as twenty youth including two brothers of a prominent freedom activist, Tariq Ahmad Khan identified as Waheed Ahmad Khan and Abid Ahmad Khan.

The youth were detained during house raids in Nazuk Mohallah, Kotwal Mohalla, Cheeni Chowk, Lal Chowk, Anzwalla and other areas of the Islamabad.

Waheed Ahmed Khan, one of Tariq's brother is the General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Ummat-e-Islami.

Indian police arrested a boy at Jahangir Chowk in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, India's National Investigation Agency raided a residential house of LOC trade Businessman Ghulam Ahmad Wani at Achgoza Rajpora in Pulwama district.