Indian police arrest 4 Hurriyet activists in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Continuing its crackdown operations, Indian police have arrested four more persons including a Hurriyat leader and religious scholar in Kishtwar and Doda districts in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Serice, Indian police during house-to-house searches arrested Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader Noor Muhammad Malik alias Fayaz Malik, religious scholar and local Imam Manzoor Ahmed Ganai, a government teacher Farooq Ahmed Butt and a youth Masood Ahmed.

As per the copy of FIR the arrested persons were involved in pro-freedom activities and raising voice against the Indian forces' brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

It is pertinent to mention here that over 20 persons have been arrested by the Indian police during last four days in Kishtwar and Doda districts.