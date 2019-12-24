UrduPoint.com
Indian Police Arrest 8 Youth In Occupied Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:33 PM

Indian police arrest 8 youth in occupied Kashmir

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have arrested eight youth in Baramulla and Shopian districts

Srinagar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th December, 2019) In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have arrested eight youth in Baramulla and Shopian districts.The police arrested five youth after conducting a raid on a hotel in Uri area of the Baramulla district.Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom talking to media men claimed that these youth were going to join the path of armed struggle against Indian occupation of the territory.The police during house raids arrested three youth in Waripora and Kutpura areas of Shopian district for their active involvement in the ongoing freedom movement.

Meanwhile, twelve people were injured in a road accident on Srinagar-Jammu Highway in Ramban district.The bus, which was on its way from Batote to Ramban on reaching Kunfer Nullah skidded off the highway but was saved by trees from falling into a gorge, a police official said.A Special Police Officer of Indian police was injured in an accidental fire in Kishtwar district.

