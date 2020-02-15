Indian police arrest four Kashmiri youth in Srinagar

Indian police on Saturday arrested four youth in Srinagar, Indian Held Kashmir (IHK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Indian police on Saturday arrested four youth in Srinagar, Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

The police arrested three youth, Irfan Ahmed Khan, Mudabir Aijaz and Waheed Ashraf Rathar, when they were travelling on a motorcycle in Magarmal Bagh area of Srinagar, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The police dubbed these youth as Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of freedom fighting organizations.

The police arrested another youth identified as Ghulam Mohiudin Dar from Karan Nagar area of Srinagar.