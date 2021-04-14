UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Police Arrest Four Youngsters In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 03:30 PM

Indian police arrest four youngsters in IIOJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police arrested four youth in Kulgam district on Wednesday (today)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police arrested four youth in Kulgam district on Wednesday (today).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian police during a cordon and search operation arrested the youth including Javaid Ahmed near a check-point in Bogund area of the district.

Police shifted the arrested youth to an undisclosed interrogation center.

Indian troops also launched a cordon and search operation in Kamrazipora area of Pulwama district.

On the other hand, a policeman posted at District Police Lines Awantipora died of a cardiac arrest on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, officials said.

Meanwhile, an elderly woman Mughli Begum was killed after she was hit by an unknown vehicle in Lawaypora area of Srinagar.

Related Topics

India Police Vehicle Died Jammu Srinagar Women Media

Recent Stories

Chairman PAL condoles sad demise of I.A Rehman

3 minutes ago

Putin Says Got Second Shot of Coronavirus Vaccine

3 minutes ago

Biden sends unofficial US delegation to Taiwan

3 minutes ago

Putin Hopes COVID-19 Pandemic Will 'Back Down' Soo ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey Successfully Test-Fires Homegrown Air-to-Ai ..

6 minutes ago

Over 1,000 test positive for Covid-19 at India rel ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.