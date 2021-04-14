Indian police arrest four youngsters in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police arrested four youth in Kulgam district on Wednesday (today)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police arrested four youth in Kulgam district on Wednesday (today).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian police during a cordon and search operation arrested the youth including Javaid Ahmed near a check-point in Bogund area of the district.

Police shifted the arrested youth to an undisclosed interrogation center.

Indian troops also launched a cordon and search operation in Kamrazipora area of Pulwama district.

On the other hand, a policeman posted at District Police Lines Awantipora died of a cardiac arrest on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, officials said.

Meanwhile, an elderly woman Mughli Begum was killed after she was hit by an unknown vehicle in Lawaypora area of Srinagar.