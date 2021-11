Indian police arrest four youth in Pulwama

Indian police during house raids arrested four youth in Pulwama district in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Indian police during house raids arrested four youth in Pulwama district in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian police during cordon and search operations arrested four youth including Ajaz Ahmad , Naseer Ahmad and Showkat Ahmad in Lelhar in Pulwama and Bijbehra areas.

Meanwhile, a dead body was found in Kokernag area of Islamabad district .