Indian Police Arrest Kashmiri Student In False Case
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 04:27 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have arrested a student of Kashmir University in a false case registered against him in 2018, Kashmir Media Service reported on Saturday.
The police summoned the student for questioning in a case registered at Nigeen Police Station, Srinagar, in 2018 and arrested him.
The detained student was identified as Aaqib Ahmed Malik, a resident of Aglar Pinjora area of Shopian district.