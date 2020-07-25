Indian police arrest Kashmiri student in false case

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have arrested a student of Kashmir University in a false case registered against him in 2018, Kashmir Media Service reported on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have arrested a student of Kashmir University in a false case registered against him in 2018, Kashmir Media Service reported on Saturday.

The police summoned the student for questioning in a case registered at Nigeen Police Station, Srinagar, in 2018 and arrested him.

The detained student was identified as Aaqib Ahmed Malik, a resident of Aglar Pinjora area of Shopian district.