UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Police Arrest Kashmiri Student In False Case

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 04:27 PM

Indian police arrest Kashmiri student in false case

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have arrested a student of Kashmir University in a false case registered against him in 2018, Kashmir Media Service reported on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have arrested a student of Kashmir University in a false case registered against him in 2018, Kashmir Media Service reported on Saturday.

The police summoned the student for questioning in a case registered at Nigeen Police Station, Srinagar, in 2018 and arrested him.

The detained student was identified as Aaqib Ahmed Malik, a resident of Aglar Pinjora area of Shopian district.

Related Topics

India Police Police Station Student Srinagar 2018 Media

Recent Stories

New ADEK activity platform allows kids to explore, ..

31 minutes ago

Russia reports 5,871 new coronavirus cases

31 minutes ago

SSC launches Basketball Skills Challenge

46 minutes ago

Pakistani-Emirati Hospital on frontline against CO ..

1 hour ago

PCTB MD bans 100 books for carrying anti-Pakistan ..

1 hour ago

Man injures after resisting robbery bid

22 seconds ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.