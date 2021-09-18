UrduPoint.com

Indian Police Arrest One Youth In Kishtwar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 03:41 PM

Indian police arrested a youth in Kishtwar district of Jammu region In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Indian police arrested a youth in Kishtwar district of Jammu region In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the police arrested the youth, Abdul Ghani, during raids in Marwah area of the district.

The police had arrested another youth, Nazir Ahmed, in Budhar Bonjwah area of the district on Wednesday.

