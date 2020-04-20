UrduPoint.com
Indian Police Arrest Several Kashmiris In IOK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 02:34 PM

Indian police arrest several Kashmiris in IOK

In Indian occupied Kashmir, Indian forces arrested several Kashmiris in different areas of the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, Indian forces arrested several Kashmiris in different areas of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the forces during cordon and search operations arrested two youth in Wachi area of Shopian district.

Indian police arrested several shopkeepers including Bashir Ahmad Gania, Mansoor Ahmad Ganie and Ghulam Qadir Sheikh in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts.

On the other hand, Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations in several areas of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Budgam, Ganderbal, Islamabad, Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and Kishtwar.

Meanwhile, an Indian army soldier died due to cardiac arrest in Uri area of Baramulla district.

