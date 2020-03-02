Indian police arrest several youth in IOK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Indian police on Monday arrested several Kashmiri youth in different areas of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

Indian police during crackdown operations and house raids arrested around half a dozen youth including Fayaz Ahmed Butt, Muzamil Nabi, Umer Ajaz, Rauf Ahamd and Ishfaq Ahmad in Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal and Bandipore areas, Kashmir Media Service reported.

On the other hand, the cordon and search operations ongoing in different areas of Srinagar,Badgam, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri and Poonch districts of the valley have created an atmosphere of fear and harassment halting the daily life in these areas.

It is worth mentioning here that no ground news is coming out due to the military siege and ban on internet by Indian authorities, which entered 211th consecutive day,today, in occupied Kashmir.

The police claimed that the detained youth including Fayaz Ahmad Butt were overground workers of freedom fighting organisations.