UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Police Arrest Several Youth In IOK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 05:26 PM

Indian police arrest several youth in IOK

Indian police on Monday arrested several Kashmiri youth in different areas of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Indian police on Monday arrested several Kashmiri youth in different areas of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

Indian police during crackdown operations and house raids arrested around half a dozen youth including Fayaz Ahmed Butt, Muzamil Nabi, Umer Ajaz, Rauf Ahamd and Ishfaq Ahmad in Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal and Bandipore areas, Kashmir Media Service reported.

On the other hand, the cordon and search operations ongoing in different areas of Srinagar,Badgam, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri and Poonch districts of the valley have created an atmosphere of fear and harassment halting the daily life in these areas.

It is worth mentioning here that no ground news is coming out due to the military siege and ban on internet by Indian authorities, which entered 211th consecutive day,today, in occupied Kashmir.

The police claimed that the detained youth including Fayaz Ahmad Butt were overground workers of freedom fighting organisations.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Internet Police Srinagar Ahmed Butt Media

Recent Stories

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) to complet ..

58 seconds ago

Pakistan aim to finish ICC Women's T20 World Cup o ..

59 seconds ago

Higher learning institutions postpones annual and ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan to inaugurate KP U21 Gam ..

1 minute ago

European stock markets slump back into red

1 minute ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.