UrduPoint.com

Indian Police Arrest Three Kashmiri Youth In Sopore

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2022 | 12:26 PM

Indian police arrest three Kashmiri youth in Sopore

Indian police arrested three youth in Sopore area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Indian police arrested three youth in Sopore area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The police arrested the youth in Dangwachi area of Sopore, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The police labeled the arrested youth as members of a mujahid organization.

>