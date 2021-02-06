Indian police arrest three youth in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Indian police have arrested three youth in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday.

The police along with Indian troops and paramilitary personnel arrested the youth in Hajin area of the district and labeled them the over-ground workers of a freedom fighting organization, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The youth were identified as Bashir Ahmed Mir, Irfan Ahmed Butt and Hilal Ahmed Parray � all residents of Hajin.

On the other hand, Indian police arrested a Kashmiri youth, Muneeb Ahmed Sofi, at New Delhi airport after his deportation from Qatar. Muneeb hails from Bijbehara area in south Kashmir's Islamabad district.