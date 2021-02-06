UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Police Arrest Three Youth In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 12:44 PM

Indian police arrest three youth in IIOJK

Indian police have arrested three youth in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Indian police have arrested three youth in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday.

The police along with Indian troops and paramilitary personnel arrested the youth in Hajin area of the district and labeled them the over-ground workers of a freedom fighting organization, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The youth were identified as Bashir Ahmed Mir, Irfan Ahmed Butt and Hilal Ahmed Parray � all residents of Hajin.

On the other hand, Indian police arrested a Kashmiri youth, Muneeb Ahmed Sofi, at New Delhi airport after his deportation from Qatar. Muneeb hails from Bijbehara area in south Kashmir's Islamabad district.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Police Qatar New Delhi Ahmed Butt Media All From Airport

Recent Stories

New York State passes resolution to observe Feb 5 ..

2 minutes ago

Celtics hold on to beat Clippers, Raptors edge Net ..

2 minutes ago

Tennis star Osaka slams 'ignorant' sexist comments ..

2 minutes ago

IIOJK HC order release of Kashmiri youth lodged at ..

2 minutes ago

Tennis: WTA results from Melbourne - collated

4 minutes ago

Samsung Welcomes Customers to Karachi’s Official ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.