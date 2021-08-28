Indian police arrest three youth in Kupwara

Indian police arrested three youth in Kupwara district Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Indian police arrested three youth in Kupwara district Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the police arrested the youth during a cordon and search operation in Langate area of the district.

The police labeled the youth, Ishfaq Ahmed Dar, Jamshed Ahmed Shah and Javaid Ahmed Khan as over-ground workers of a mujahid organization.