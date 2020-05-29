Indian police arrest two Kashmiri youth in IoK

Indian police have arrested two youth in North Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Indian police have arrested two youth in North Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday.

The police arrested the youth identified as Aasif Ahmed Dar and Muzamil Ahmed Peer from Panditpora Kralgund checkpoint in the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The police have labeled the youth as over-ground workers of freedom fighting organisation.