Indian Police Arrest Two Youth In IIOJK
Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Two youth were arrested by Indian police in Chandooda, Pattan area of Barmulla district, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Monday.
The youth were arrested during a joint cordon and search operation by Indian Army and police in Chandooda, Kashmir Media Service reported.
Police claimed the detained youth were freedom fighters and a case has been registered against them.