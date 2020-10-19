Indian police arrest two youth in IIOJK

Two youth were arrested by Indian police in Chandooda, Pattan area of Barmulla district, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Two youth were arrested by Indian police in Chandooda, Pattan area of Barmulla district, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Monday.

The youth were arrested during a joint cordon and search operation by Indian Army and police in Chandooda, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Police claimed the detained youth were freedom fighters and a case has been registered against them.