Indian Police Arrest Youth In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 01:13 PM

Indian police on Monday arrested a Kashmiri youth during a cordon and search operation in Tral area of South Kashmir's Awantipora

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Indian police on Monday arrested a Kashmiri youth during a cordon and search operation in Tral area of South Kashmir's Awantipora.

Police along with Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force carried out searches in Larow Jagir village in Tral, Kashmir Media Service reported.

During the search operation, a youth Muzamil Qadir Butt was arrested.

