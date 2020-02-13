Indian police arrests 5 Kashmiri youth in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK)

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Indian police on Thursday have arrested five youth in Badgam district of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the police conducted house raids in Gundipora and Warihama areas of the district. During the raids, the police arrested five youth.