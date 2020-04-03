Indian police arrests four youth in IOK

In Indian Occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested four more Kashmiri youth from different areas, today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested four more Kashmiri youth from different areas, today.

The police during house raids arrested four youth including Azad Ahmed Butt and Altaf Ahmed Baba in Handwara and Sopore areas of north Kashmir,Kashmir Media Service reported.

A police officer talking to media men claimed that the arrested youth were over-ground workers of mujahideen.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities intensified restrictions in the Kashmir Valley, today, to stop people from offering Juma prayers in mosques, dargahs and Imambargahs. The curbs were tightened in the name of containing the spread of coronavirus.