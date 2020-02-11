Indian police arrests Kashmiri youth in Kishtwar

The Indian police on Tuesday arrested a youth in Kishtwar district in Jammu region of In Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Indian police on Tuesday arrested a youth in Kishtwar district in Jammu region of In Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The youth identified as Rustum Ali, was arrested during a house raid in Dool-Nagsini area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"We have arrested Rustum Ali and will hand him over to NIA," SSP Kishtwar Harmeet Singh told media men; however, he did not inform about the time and the area from where he was arrested.

Meanwhile, the police produced three persons namely Sohail Lone, Sohaib Manzoor and Zahoor Ahmed Khan who were arrested in the Ban-Jammu attack case before the court seeking police remand of 15 days. However, they were remanded to police custody for seven days.