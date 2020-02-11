UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Police Arrests Kashmiri Youth In Kishtwar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 02:25 PM

Indian police arrests Kashmiri youth in Kishtwar

The Indian police on Tuesday arrested a youth in Kishtwar district in Jammu region of In Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Indian police on Tuesday arrested a youth in Kishtwar district in Jammu region of In Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The youth identified as Rustum Ali, was arrested during a house raid in Dool-Nagsini area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"We have arrested Rustum Ali and will hand him over to NIA," SSP Kishtwar Harmeet Singh told media men; however, he did not inform about the time and the area from where he was arrested.

Meanwhile, the police produced three persons namely Sohail Lone, Sohaib Manzoor and Zahoor Ahmed Khan who were arrested in the Ban-Jammu attack case before the court seeking police remand of 15 days. However, they were remanded to police custody for seven days.

Related Topics

India Attack Police Jammu Media From Court

Recent Stories

Female officers can investigate females’ cases: ..

40 seconds ago

Russia, US Maintain Contact on Idlib Amid Escalati ..

3 minutes ago

EU chief urges Britain to seek ambitious trade dea ..

3 minutes ago

Information Technology (IT) Expo & Award 2020 to b ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Could Build Nuclear Power Plant in Sri Lank ..

3 minutes ago

China, Pakistan can always rely on each other in d ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.