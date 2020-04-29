Indian police beat up quarantined people in IOK

In Indian occupied Kashmir, several people were injured when Indian police used brute force against them when they came out of their quarantine place in Islamabad district to protest against apathy of the authorities

According to Kashmir Media Service, More than 100 people including 30 children with even some toddlers are quarantined at the Government Boys Degree College in Khannabal area of Islamabad.

People complained that they were neither provided proper food, nor other amenities.

They said authorities had not even once fumigated the place over the past one week.

"Not only the quality of the food is bad, the quantity is decreasing everyday as well. Our children are going hungry,"a person said.

"Poor people like us are dragged to such filthy centers. Nobody pays attention to our woes and when we protest we are beaten ruthlessly," another person said.