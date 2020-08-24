Indian police brutally assault female mourners in Srinagar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police brutally assaulted women participants of a peaceful Muharram procession in Zadibal area of Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Police resorted to baton charge against the female Shiite mourners who took out the procession on the 3rd day of Muharram in the city.

A video uploaded on the social media shows police subjecting the mourners to brutal torture in the area.

The authorities had imposed strict restrictions in the interiors of Zadibal area of Srinagar and blocked roads to prevent Muharram processions. Personnel of Indian Army, central Reserve Police Force and police were deployed in strength to prevent the procession.

"Last year we witnessed harshest restrictions but this year too similar restrictions are in place," a local from Zadibal told media.