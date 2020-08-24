UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Police Brutally Assault Female Mourners In Srinagar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 04:29 PM

Indian police brutally assault female mourners in Srinagar

:In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police brutally assaulted women participants of a peaceful Muharram procession in Zadibal area of Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police brutally assaulted women participants of a peaceful Muharram procession in Zadibal area of Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Police resorted to baton charge against the female Shiite mourners who took out the procession on the 3rd day of Muharram in the city.

A video uploaded on the social media shows police subjecting the mourners to brutal torture in the area.

The authorities had imposed strict restrictions in the interiors of Zadibal area of Srinagar and blocked roads to prevent Muharram processions. Personnel of Indian Army, central Reserve Police Force and police were deployed in strength to prevent the procession.

"Last year we witnessed harshest restrictions but this year too similar restrictions are in place," a local from Zadibal told media.

Related Topics

India Army Police Social Media Jammu Srinagar Women Media From Muharram

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves Al Qasimia University budge ..

16 minutes ago

43 minutes ago

German minister to visit Greece, Turkey to defuse ..

2 minutes ago

Iran to Respond to Incident at Natanz Nuclear Site ..

4 minutes ago

N.Ireland reopens schools, teachers union worried

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 adds to spiritual growth of Australians

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.