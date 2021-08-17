UrduPoint.com

Indian Police Torture, Detain Mourners, Thrash Journalists In Srinagar

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 03:21 PM

Indian police torture, detain mourners, thrash journalists in Srinagar

Indian police subjected dozens of mourners to brutal torture before arresting them while they were carrying out Muharram procession in Srinagar Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Indian police subjected dozens of mourners to brutal torture before arresting them while they were carrying out Muharram procession in Srinagar Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), police stopped the procession at Abiguzar Lalchowk in Srinagar, today, and detained mourners who were carrying placards that read 'free Kashmir' and other Islamic slogans. They were beaten before being detained while they tried to march towards Dalgate. "They were beaten after they raised pro-freedom and pro-Kashmir slogans," an eye witness told media. 'Blood oozed from one mourner's mouth.' he added.

A senior police officer confirmed that "Many mourners have been detained, actual number of detainees are not known as we are out in the field and can be ascertained from police station." He said that only at some places mourners appeared on roads. "Some 10 to 15 people appeared near Pampori Sons," he said.

Hurriyat leader Firdous Ahmad Shah, Mohammad Shafi Malik and Muhammad Ramzan Parrey who participated in the procession told media men that police authorities stopped them when they led a peaceful Muharram procession in Abiguzar area of the city.

Meanwhile, scores of media persons were thrashed by the policemen when they were performing their processional duties at Jehangir Chowk in Srinagar.

Waseem Andrabi, a photojournalist, working with Hindustan Times, told media that the journalists were covering Muharram procession at Jahangir Chowk today. However, the policemen from Shergari Police Station led by Station House Officer (SHO) Aftab Ahmad beat them to the pulp for no reasons. "We were even told that FIR will be registered against us," he added.

Andrabi said that he along with scores of media men were thrashed while covering the Muharram procession today, which was foiled by the authorities. "We were performing our professional duties, which is not a crime," he saidOn the other hand, the authorities have also imposed restrictions in and around commercial hub Lal Chowk to foil the Muharram procession.

