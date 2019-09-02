UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Police Use Drones To Monitor People's Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 12:50 PM

Indian police use drones to monitor people's activities

Besides curfew, strict restrictions and communications blackout on the 29th consecutive day, today, Indian authorities are now using day-and-night drones across the Kashmir valley to monitor activities of the Kashmiri people in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :Besides curfew, strict restrictions and communications blackout on the 29th consecutive day, today, Indian authorities are now using day-and-night drones across the Kashmir valley to monitor activities of the Kashmiri people in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Kashmir valley which is cut off from the rest of the world since August 05 due to the continued blockade and suspension of internet, mobile including BSNL's broadband and private leased-line internet services and closure of tv channels.

All types of business establishments continue to remain shut and schools, too, wear a deserted look as students remain absent due to fear. The people of the Kashmir valley are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including food, milk and life-saving medicines due to curfew and blockade.

Indian forces are using drones equipped with hi-resolution cameras and night vision devices for the surveillance of protests and other pro-freedom activities in restive Kashmir, a senior police official confirmed to the media in Srinagar.

The Indian police forces have already started trial versions of the use of drones for surveillance. The drones have been tested in some areas of Srinagar in the first phase and are being used in other districts as well to watch the activities and capture pictures and videos of the people taking part in the protests.

All such videos are stored in a central database and the same information are used for references and strategies to tackle pro-freedom activities," said a senior official on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, a report by Kashmir police confirmed that more than 500 incidents of protests took place since August 5, with Srinagar topping the list with over 160 such incidents reported from the area.

Related Topics

India Shortage Internet World Police Business Mobile Srinagar Same August Media TV From

Recent Stories

Kashmiris passion for freedom to continue against ..

31 minutes ago

Date of New Russian-Australian-Dutch Consultations ..

2 minutes ago

Nazarbayeva Re-Elected as Kazakh Upper House Speak ..

2 minutes ago

Papua New Guinea cancels Australia migrant camp co ..

2 minutes ago

Dispute kills three in Bannu

16 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.