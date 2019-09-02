(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Besides curfew, strict restrictions and communications blackout on the 29th consecutive day, today, Indian authorities are now using day-and-night drones across the Kashmir valley to monitor activities of the Kashmiri people in Indian occupied Kashmir

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Kashmir valley which is cut off from the rest of the world since August 05 due to the continued blockade and suspension of internet, mobile including BSNL's broadband and private leased-line internet services and closure of tv channels.

All types of business establishments continue to remain shut and schools, too, wear a deserted look as students remain absent due to fear. The people of the Kashmir valley are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including food, milk and life-saving medicines due to curfew and blockade.

Indian forces are using drones equipped with hi-resolution cameras and night vision devices for the surveillance of protests and other pro-freedom activities in restive Kashmir, a senior police official confirmed to the media in Srinagar.

The Indian police forces have already started trial versions of the use of drones for surveillance. The drones have been tested in some areas of Srinagar in the first phase and are being used in other districts as well to watch the activities and capture pictures and videos of the people taking part in the protests.

All such videos are stored in a central database and the same information are used for references and strategies to tackle pro-freedom activities," said a senior official on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, a report by Kashmir police confirmed that more than 500 incidents of protests took place since August 5, with Srinagar topping the list with over 160 such incidents reported from the area.